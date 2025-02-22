Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of American States Water by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

American States Water Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.53. American States Water has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

