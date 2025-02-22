Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,393 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,848,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,084,000 after buying an additional 163,839 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,230,000 after buying an additional 40,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 191,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 450.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 665,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 544,194 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $772.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

