Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,360 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth $92,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth $97,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth $155,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MAV opened at $8.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

(Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.