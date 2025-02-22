Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 27.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,613,000 after purchasing an additional 322,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 56,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1,663.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 685,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROCK opened at $64.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

