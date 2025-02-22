Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 84.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

BKH opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.75. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

