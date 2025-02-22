Van ECK Associates Corp Has $916,000 Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Light & Wonder Stock Down 2.9 %
LNW stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07.
Light & Wonder Profile
Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.
