Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,035 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in HP by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,871,046,000 after buying an additional 3,923,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $885,877,000 after buying an additional 2,477,977 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,776,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $482,164,000 after buying an additional 592,391 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in HP by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,581,422 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $307,816,000 after buying an additional 612,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HP by 11.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,743,122 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $241,876,000 after buying an additional 678,985 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.63 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.28%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 74,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $2,560,077.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,898.67. This trade represents a 56.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.68.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

