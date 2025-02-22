Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,801,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,783,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after acquiring an additional 147,081 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 761.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,125,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,026,000 after acquiring an additional 995,274 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 59,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 839,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

