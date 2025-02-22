Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 469 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 84.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of APA by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of APA by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of APA by 48.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of APA by 355.0% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at APA

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,391 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,292.08. The trade was a 54.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $36.04.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

