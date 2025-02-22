Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 228.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,184,013,000 after purchasing an additional 893,652 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after buying an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $998,767,000 after buying an additional 2,056,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,365,000 after buying an additional 1,601,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

Shares of UBER opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

