Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 13,695 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Saturday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.35 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $45,282.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,746.88. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

