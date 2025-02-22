Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,603 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.
Astera Labs Price Performance
ALAB opened at $85.72 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.55.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 173,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $19,091,063.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,072,000. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 7,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $837,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,627.51. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 883,370 shares of company stock worth $86,643,058.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on ALAB. Northland Securities raised shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs
Astera Labs Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.