Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,603 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB opened at $85.72 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.55.

Insider Activity

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 173,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $19,091,063.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,072,000. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 7,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $837,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,627.51. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 883,370 shares of company stock worth $86,643,058.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALAB. Northland Securities raised shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

