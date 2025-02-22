Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 76 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $135.72 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $147.75. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

