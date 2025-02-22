Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. CWM LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in EnerSys by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.44.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,674,467.24. The trade was a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

