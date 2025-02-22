Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $92.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at $180,471.85. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares in the company, valued at $583,562.85. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.