Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSE:VXC) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSE:VXC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$66.12 and last traded at C$66.18. Approximately 32,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 40,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.88.
Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.33.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.