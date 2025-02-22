Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSE:VXC) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSE:VXC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$66.12 and last traded at C$66.18. Approximately 32,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 40,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.88.

Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.33.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.