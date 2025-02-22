Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

