Vast Renewables (NASDAQ:VSTE) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 413,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,041,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Vast Renewables Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vast Renewables

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vast Renewables stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vast Renewables at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vast Renewables Company Profile

Vast Renewables Ltd. is a renewable energy company, which develops concentrated solar thermal power (CSP) energy systems, dispatchable power, and heat and green fuels. Its projects include Utility-Scale Reference Plant, Solar Methanol Demonstration Plant, Hybrid Commercial Plant, and Battery Energy Storage System.

