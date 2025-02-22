Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts Lower Earnings for Exchange Income

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.00.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$51.70 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$43.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$55.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.45.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

