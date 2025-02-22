Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$17.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.94.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

View Our Latest Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$17.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.59.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.92 per share, with a total value of C$64,600.00. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.