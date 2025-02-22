Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Up 0.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $395.00 to $410.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Visa traded as high as $352.67 and last traded at $352.38. Approximately 1,481,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,587,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.49.

Get Visa alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,741,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $12,174,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.03. The firm has a market cap of $647.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.