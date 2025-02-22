Vitesse Energy (VTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTSGet Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Vitesse Energy to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vitesse Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE VTS opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a market cap of $777.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vitesse Energy has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $28.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTS shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vitesse Energy

In other news, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $217,336.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,304.35. This represents a 9.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $179,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,073.70. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

