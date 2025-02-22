Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,900 Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vital Farms Stock Up 0.4 %
VITL stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66.
A number of research analysts recently commented on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
