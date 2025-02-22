Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,900 Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Stock Up 0.4 %

VITL stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,684,456.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 613,797 shares in the company, valued at $23,115,595.02. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,036,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,014,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,973,099.10. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,202 shares of company stock worth $7,855,957. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VITL

Vital Farms Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.