Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Trading Up 4.6 %

APLD opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 4.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. Applied Digital Co. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $63.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.41 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. Applied Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,875,955 shares in the company, valued at $35,658,786. This represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,716.40. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,000 shares of company stock worth $2,477,000. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

