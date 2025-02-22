Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 57.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BigBear.ai Trading Down 9.5 %
BBAI stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.17. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $10.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BBAI has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.
