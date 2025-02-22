Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in TeraWulf by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WULF shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Atb Cap Markets raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

Shares of WULF stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

