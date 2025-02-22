Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Autohome by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Autohome by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 31.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of ATHM opened at $29.94 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $244.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATHM. StockNews.com downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Autohome Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Stories

