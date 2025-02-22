Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $249,000 Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after buying an additional 32,095 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 453,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 39,091 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 32.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 29.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AX shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Axos Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE AX opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.