Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $210,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,699,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,611,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gentex by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,406,000 after purchasing an additional 285,802 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Gentex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,493,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,424,000 after purchasing an additional 234,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gentex by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,519 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.