Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $258,000 in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dayforce by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $68,309,346.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,204,622.85. The trade was a 51.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dayforce from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

DAY opened at $64.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. Dayforce Inc has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

