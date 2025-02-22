Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $105,000 Investment in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 839,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 89,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QBTS opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.10. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $29,417.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,210.12. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,152,665 shares of company stock valued at $92,096,075. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QBTS. B. Riley upped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

