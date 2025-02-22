Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $213,000 Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.63%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

