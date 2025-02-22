Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $273,000 Investment in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $18.53 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

