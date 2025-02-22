Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -60.34%.
In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
