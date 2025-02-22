Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,485,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 870,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64,556 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 756,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,629,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 446,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $28.32 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.