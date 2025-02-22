Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,274 LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 259.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LendingClub news, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,471.84. This represents a 15.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $274,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,152,406.08. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $875,940. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

LC opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 2.00. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

