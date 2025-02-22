Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,448 Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $5,131,000.

In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 19,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,841,198.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,771,740.30. This represents a 2.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $2,628,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,370,905.32. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,838 shares of company stock valued at $38,201,526 in the last ninety days.

Reddit stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion and a PE ratio of -21.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.17. Reddit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. Research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

