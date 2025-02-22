Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 20,550 Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 472.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter worth about $322,000. First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter worth about $30,773,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 439.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Hello Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Hello Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.38.

Hello Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.