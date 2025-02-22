Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,366 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day moving average of $104.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

