Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,937 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,064,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 602,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 468,072 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 282,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 105,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 98,017 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

Weibo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Weibo

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.