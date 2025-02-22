Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 68,478 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,478 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 131.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 343,012 shares in the company, valued at $7,587,425.44. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $171,780 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $21.37 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Featured Stories

