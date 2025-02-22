Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 8,417 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $44.87 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.