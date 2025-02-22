Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of enGene by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 619,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in enGene by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 389,918 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENGN stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $276.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of -0.65.

enGene ( NASDAQ:ENGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of enGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of enGene to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, enGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

