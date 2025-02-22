Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 502,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 107,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCP opened at $20.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

