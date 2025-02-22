WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 1,586,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 450,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Get WANG & LEE GROUP alerts:

WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WANG & LEE GROUP

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WANG & LEE GROUP stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.11% of WANG & LEE GROUP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile

Wang & Lee Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the installation of electrical and mechanical systems, it includes low voltage electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire service systems, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.