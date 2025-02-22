Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tabor Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 156,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 100.0% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,180,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,799,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,097,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,676,000 after buying an additional 201,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $76.18.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $1,594,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 632,573 shares in the company, valued at $33,614,929.22. The trade was a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $268,531.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,881.80. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,228 shares of company stock worth $7,830,018. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

