Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $15.71. Weave Communications shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 1,121,836 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WEAV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

In other news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $67,037.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,761.48. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 74,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $1,307,482.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,385.97. The trade was a 29.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,190,043 shares of company stock valued at $18,442,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Weave Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 149,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

