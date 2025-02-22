Wedbush Decreases Earnings Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%.
Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of TPH stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.64.
Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $3,029,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 708,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,724,424.85. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,644,000 after acquiring an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,162 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 260.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,417,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,425 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
