Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.95% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.81. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $1,593,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,398.56. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $639,466.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,063,953 shares in the company, valued at $63,752,063.76. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,822 shares of company stock worth $16,802,876 in the last ninety days. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

