Wells Fargo & Company Increases Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target to $38.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRBG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Corebridge Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.94. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 121,956,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,837,963,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,282,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,584,743.74. This represents a 48.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,650,151,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,961,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 4,624.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,707,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,472 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,638,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

